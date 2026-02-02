Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia adds waterfront reserve land at Tufts Cove

By Lyndsay Armstrong More than 108 years after the catastrophic Halifax Explosion caused widespread damage, the chief of Millbrook First Nation says his community is returning home. Chief Bob Gloade and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced Friday more than seven hectares, or 0.07 square kilometres, of coastal land and water lot space in Tufts Cove in Dartmouth, N.S., has been added to the Millbrook First Nation reserve. On Dec. 6, 1917, two wartime ships collided in Halifax harbour, sparking a massive explosion that killed almost 2,000 people, wounded 9,000 and left 25,000 homeless. A Mi’kmaq village on the Dartmouth side of the harbour called Turtle Grove was wiped out by a tsunami created by the blast, and survivors left for Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik First Nation. “Our…



