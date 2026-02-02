National News
Fort St. John RCMP officers promote Indigenous policing amid northern recruitment initiative

February 2, 2026 145 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Members of Fort St. John’s RCMP detachment travelled south this month in support of a critical recruitment program. Constable Caitlyn Rissanen and Constable Chad Neustaeter, both members of the Indigenous Policing Service Program (IPS), attended a pair of Western Hockey League contests involving the Prince George Cougars from January 23rd to 25th, according to a press release. Other IPS officers from across northern B.C., including Prince Rupert, Burns Lake and Chetwynd, were also in attendance, representing B.C.’s E division and promoting job opportunities available with the RCMP through its newly launched Northern Recruitment Initiative. Neustaeter and Rissanen were there to showcase employment opportunities with an emphasis on First Nations recruitment, with the release saying it shows “commitment to…

