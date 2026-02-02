First Nation seeks members’ input on community and reparations plans

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) is seeking active voices as it shapes its community plan. According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 27th, FNFN wants members to fully engage in a pair of concepts: the re-launch of its Reaching For Our Vision (RFOV) plan and the new Four Pillars Plan. The RFOV is described by the post as “a community plan for the next 10-20 years” created from “community priorities and input,” covering all departments of governance, land, health, culture and the economy. The new Four Pillars Plan is described as a community-driven initiative on how FNFN will access and use funding from the 2021 band reparations settlement with the federal government. Stemming from a lawsuit by…



