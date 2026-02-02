Warrior Women bring Cree Culture to the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Edmonton

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Mackenzie Brown (Kamamak, which means “butterfly” in Cree) and Matricia Bauer (Isko-achitaw Waciy / ᐃᐢᑯ ᐃᐦᒋᑕ ᐘᒋᕀ), co-owners of Warrior Women, are bringing Cree culture to Edmonton from February 17 to 19 to showcase their talent, art, and Indigenous knowledge at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference (#2026IITC). The mother-daughter duo from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation are recognized leaders in Indigenous tourism, known for sharing Cree stories, land-based teachings, and cultural practices with audiences from around the world in ways that are authentic, respectful, and community-guided. “We’re a mother-daughter duo from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, and we absolutely love what we do,” said Mackenzie Brown. “Tourism really found us. We didn’t set out thinking we were going into tourism – we…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice