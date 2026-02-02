National News
ticker

Warrior Women bring Cree Culture to the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Edmonton

February 2, 2026 161 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Mackenzie Brown (Kamamak, which means “butterfly” in Cree) and Matricia Bauer (Isko-achitaw Waciy / ᐃᐢᑯ ᐃᐦᒋᑕ ᐘᒋᕀ), co-owners of Warrior Women, are bringing Cree culture to Edmonton from February 17 to 19 to showcase their talent, art, and Indigenous knowledge at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference (#2026IITC). The mother-daughter duo from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation are recognized leaders in Indigenous tourism, known for sharing Cree stories, land-based teachings, and cultural practices with audiences from around the world in ways that are authentic, respectful, and community-guided. “We’re a mother-daughter duo from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, and we absolutely love what we do,” said Mackenzie Brown. “Tourism really found us. We didn’t set out thinking we were going into tourism – we…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haldimand OPP recover stolen property

February 2, 2026 140

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are notifying the…

Read more
National News

Sash projects weave together school spirit, Métis culture

February 2, 2026 128

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A Métis artist is taking her…

Read more