Social smarts help BC humpbacks adapt as oceans change

February 2, 2026 135 views

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Whale researcher Janie Wray vividly remembers the first time she saw humpbacks bubble-net feeding on the northern BC coast more than 20 years ago. First, the mournful calls begin at depth, followed by a perfect ring of bubbles rising through the water. Moments later, herring scatter and flash as they leap from the ocean as up to a dozen humpbacks surge upwards in unison, breaking the surface with their maws agape. “We were a little blown away at first,” said Wray, CEO of BC Whales. “It’s just such a stunning observation.” What the scientists on the Fin Island research station, which is located at the entrance to the Kitimat Fjord System, didn’t realize at the time was that what they…

