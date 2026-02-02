Sash projects weave together school spirit, Métis culture

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A Métis artist is taking her loom-weaving kit on the road to teach students about an iconic staple in her ancestors’ wardrobe and promote school spirit. Casandra Woolever, the full-time creative behind Métis Branded, an apparel company in Winnipeg, has started working with schools this year to help them create custom sashes. “I’m a little overwhelmed, but in a good way,” she said, reflecting on how many teachers have contacted her in recent weeks. Woolever has shown more than 1,000 students her collection of sashes and how to use her floor loom since the start of the school year. She has 17 school visits scheduled in February. Prior to each trip, she asks teachers to have their students reflect on…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice