Haldimand OPP recover stolen property

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are notifying the public that a quantity of stolen property has been recovered after a series of theft investigations in Haldimand County. The Haldimand OPP is asking anyone who has been a victim of a theft or has any information regarding any theft from the Dunnville area between December 2025 and January 2026, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),or submit an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000….



