National News
ticker

Haldimand OPP recover stolen property

February 2, 2026 138 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are notifying the public that a   quantity of stolen property has been recovered after  a series of theft investigations in Haldimand County. The Haldimand OPP is asking anyone who has been a victim of a theft or has any information regarding any theft from the Dunnville area between December 2025 and January 2026, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),or submit an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sash projects weave together school spirit, Métis culture

February 2, 2026 126

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A Métis artist is taking her…

Read more
National News

Social smarts help BC humpbacks adapt as oceans change

February 2, 2026 135

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Whale researcher Janie Wray vividly remembers…

Read more