Two men face trafficking charges

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Two men are facing trafficking charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in Haldimand County . Haldimand OPP said they were on patrol on King Street in Hagersville Friday January 30, 2026, at about 8:00 p.m. when they conducted a traffic stop. OPP said the investigation found a quantity of suspected illicit drugs within the vehicle. Both men were taken into custody. William Thomas, 48, of Ohsweken has been charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts) Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor Robert Sears, 39, of Hagersville has been charged with : Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 Possession of a Schedule I Substance…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice