B.C. minister says Ottawa is missing from the table on flood mitigation planning

By Nick Murray British Columbia’s minister of emergency management is accusing the federal government of being absent from flood mitigation planning meetings following two major flooding events in her province in the last five years. Kelly Greene called on the federal government to commit to working with local authorities at a news conference \on Parliament Hill Wednesday. “We are making progress, but we need the federal government to commit to being with us at the table as we finalize what will be the best way to move forward together in reducing flood risk in the area,” Greene said. She said it was premature to place a dollar figure on how much money they’d need from Ottawa. Greene said the problems of flood mitigation are too large and complex for local…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice