Inquest hears officer shot at teen because he believed other officers could get hurt

By Brittany Hobson A Winnipeg police officer who fatally shot a 16-year-old First Nations girl following a robbery and vehicle chase says there was nothing that could have trained him for that moment. Const. Kyle Pradinuk told an inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson that it’s not common practice for an officer to shoot at a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants, but he believed the lives of his fellow officers were in danger. Hudson was killed in 2020 after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a liquor store robbery and police chase. Pradinuk was part of a group of officers who attempted to stop the vehicle at a Winnipeg intersection by deploying a tire deflation device before the vehicle crashed into a nearby truck. He…



