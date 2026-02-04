National News
Feds revive bill to build digitally connected health data systems for patients, providers

By Nicole Ireland The federal government is reviving proposed legislation that would allow digital health information to be shared safely across electronic systems, giving both patients and providers access to more comprehensive medical records. The Connected Care for Canadians Act was introduced in June 2024 and passed first reading, but the bill died when Parliament was later prorogued. The bill was tabled in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon and will have to go through the Parliamentary process to become law. Health Canada says the country’s health data system is “fragmented and siloed,” and that incomplete health records can compromise patient care and safety. The department says health data is locked in different systems in hospitals and doctors’ offices that are often incompatible with one another. If passed, the legislation would…

