Etobicoke man arrested twice facing drug trafficking charges

February 4, 2026 105 views

For the second time in less than two months Six Nations Police (SNP) arrested an Etobicoke man believed to be selling illegal drugs at Six Nations. SNP charged the 26-year-old with drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. Six Nations Police officers had travelled to Toronto just 10 days before Christmas where they arrested a man believed to have been supplying illegal drugs at Six Nations. Just six weeks later they arrested him again. SNP said in December 2025 officers searched an Etobicoke home and the accused’s vehicle where they said they found fentanyl, cash and drug packaging. The man was charged with drug trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime, and released. But not six weeks later SNP allege the man was back in the drug business….

