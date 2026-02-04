Local News
ticker

Polly Cooper, an Oneida woman who helped save Washington’s army, is honored on $1 coin

February 4, 2026 78 views
2026 coin honors the Oneida Nation’s contributions at Valley Forge, featuring Oneida woman Polly Cooper aiding the Continental Army.

By Savannah Peters EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — The reverse side of the U.S. Mint’s 2026 Sacagawea $1 coin will feature Polly Cooper, a woman from the Oneida tribe known for helping George Washington’s Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. The release of the coin this week coincides with celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It recognizes Cooper’s role in a 1778 relief expedition from Oneida territory in what is now central New York to the rebel troops’ winter encampment in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where they were facing a food and supply crisis. “Polly Cooper symbolizes courage that is not just found on the battlefield but in compassion and willingness to help others, which is just a part of Oneida culture and hospitality,” said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Latest: 700 immigration officers will immediately leave Minnesota

February 4, 2026 50

President Donald Trump’s administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state…

Read more
National News

Kawartha Lakes Councillors Call for Rethinking of Gun Buyback Plan

February 4, 2026 56

By Darryl Knight, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper A push for change on the…

Read more