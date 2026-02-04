Local News
Proposed future Iroquois Lodge draws blunt criticism from councillors

February 4, 2026 109 views
Six Nations’ proposed new lodge. Two designs for the new lodge were produced, but Six Nations Elected Council only saw one. (Iroquois Lodge Design)

A proposed design for the new Iroquois Lodge long-term care home drew blunt criticism from councillors. HDR Consulting presented its design for the lodge building during the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on Jan. 27, with one councillor calling the layout “ugly” and another warning the chosen site could create serious long-term risks. “Can I say it’s ugly?” Councillor Amos Key asked during the meeting as he questioned the safety and practicality of the courtyard-style layout for the new Iroquois Lodge building presented by HDR Consulting and Two Row Architect. Key later apologised for the comment. Councillor Alaina VanEvery followed with concerns about the lodge’s proximity to sewage lagoons, saying she was raising “a red flag” over the site itself. The comments came during a presentation outlining…

