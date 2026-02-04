B.C. minister says Ottawa is missing from the table on flood mitigation planning

By Nick Murray British Columbia’s minister of emergency management is accusing the federal government of being absent from flood mitigation planning meetings following two major flooding events in her province in the last five years. Kelly Greene held a press conference this morning on Parliament Hill, where she called on the federal government to commit to working with local authorities. Green said the problems of flood mitigation are too large and complex for local authorities to manage without federal help to identify critical infrastructure and fish habitat improvements. Greene, Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens and Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver are expected to meet with federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski and Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson. B.C.’s Fraser Valley was hit with extensive flooding in December, which Siemens…



