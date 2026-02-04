National News
Medical staff leave Kashechewan First Nation as parasite contaminates water

February 4, 2026 65 views

Medical staff have left a northern Ontario First Nation that was largely evacuated last month after its water system failed and a parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness contaminated its water supply. Indigenous Services Canada says all remaining nurses left Kashechewan First Nation on Monday after consultation with community leaders. The department says people who remain in the community will be able to access health services at a hospital in neighbouring Fort Albany, and Ornge air ambulance has also been notified and will provide emergency medical transport as needed. Officials at the fly-in community on the western shore of James Bay declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4 after infrastructure damage created a public health and safety issue, with sewage creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems. The…

