Former employee admits using company gas card illegally

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A 55-year-old man who pleaded guilty Jan. 20 in Quesnel Provincial Court to unauthorized use of credit card data received an eight-month conditional sentence. Kyle Bradley Boyson worked for Chu Cho Industries Ltd., a Prince George-based heavy construction and services contractor owned by Tsay Key Dene Nation. He was given a credit card to buy gas but racked up a bill for personal purchases and loaned it to his co-accused to pay off a debt owed. The company reported to the RCMP that Boyson’s unauthorized purchases totalled $35,975.50 while he had been off work due to COVID-19. The other man accused charged well over $29,000 for gas to fill up his tidy tank. Boyson admitted in court to using the…



