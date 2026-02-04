Parents of B.C.’s Piper James grieve on Australian beach where she died

The parents of Canadian teenager Piper James have walked in the surf and taken part in a traditional Aboriginal ceremony on an Australian beach where their daughter was found dead last month, surrounded by a pack of dingoes. Todd and Angela James from Campbell River, B.C., arrived in Brisbane in Queensland state on Tuesday before heading to the beach on the island of K’gari where their 19-year-old daughter lost her life. Wednesday’s ceremony was closed to media except national broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting Corp., which showed the parents kneeling at the shoreline and embracing members of the Butchulla Indigenous people. Piper James was working on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, when she went for an early morning swim on January 19. Her body was found a short time later…



