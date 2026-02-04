National News
Alberta independence petition approval faces legal challenge from First Nations

February 4, 2026 56 views

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze Piikani Nation has launched a court challenge to Alberta’s chief electoral officer over the approval of a citizen initiative petition seeking a referendum on Alberta independence. On Jan. 21, Piikani Nation, along with Siksika Nation and the Blood Tribe, filed the application in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta for judicial review, following the controversial approval of the petition last month. The application argues that the petition question violates treaty rights and the Constitution. The petition, led by Mitch Sylvestre, CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project, asks: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?” Gordon McClure, the chief electoral officer, issued the petition Jan. 2…

