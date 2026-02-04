National News
ticker

Kawartha Lakes Councillors Call for Rethinking of Gun Buyback Plan

February 4, 2026 55 views

By Darryl Knight, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Standard Newspaper A push for change on the federal firearms buyback program came from city council on Tuesday, January 27, when Councillor Ron Ashmore presented a memorandum raising concerns about its impact on law-abiding gun owners. Council members unanimously supported the motion and agreed to forward a copy of the resolution to MP Jamie Schmale, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, and the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mark Carney. The memorandum points out that Canada has roughly 2.5 million licensed gun owners, including hunters, farmers, sport shooters, and First Nations peoples. While councillors support efforts to remove illegal firearms from communities, they say the current program unfairly targets responsible firearm owners rather than addressing criminal activity. The federal initiative, which includes an amnesty…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Latest: 700 immigration officers will immediately leave Minnesota

February 4, 2026 50

President Donald Trump’s administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state…

Read more
National News

Alberta independence petition approval faces legal challenge from First Nations

February 4, 2026 58

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze Piikani Nation has launched a court…

Read more