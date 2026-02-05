Canadian Inuit head to Greenland to show solidarity, attend consulate opening

By Dylan Robertson As Canada prepares to launch its new consulate in Greenland this week, dozens of Inuit from across the Canadian Arctic flew into the Danish territory’s capital Nuuk on Thursday to show solidarity. Makivvik, the group representing Inuit from across northern Quebec, commissioned an Air Inuit flight Thursday from Montreal with more than 60 Inuit leaders and youth on board, along with a handful of journalists. The Canadian Press spoke with passengers on the flight about why they’re going. ‘Unity’ and ‘strength’ “It’s basically us wanting to show unity and our strength as Inuit, in being united,” said Makivvik vice-president Adamie Delisle Alaku. “We’re bringing a plane full of Inuit to show support and to show unity with our Greenlandic fellow Inuit facing all kinds of threats, especially…



