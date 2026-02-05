National News
ticker

Canadian Inuit head to Greenland to show solidarity, attend consulate opening

February 5, 2026 237 views

By Dylan Robertson As Canada prepares to launch its new consulate in Greenland this week, dozens of Inuit from across the Canadian Arctic flew into the Danish territory’s capital Nuuk on Thursday to show solidarity. Makivvik, the group representing Inuit from across northern Quebec, commissioned an Air Inuit flight Thursday from Montreal with more than 60 Inuit leaders and youth on board, along with a handful of journalists. The Canadian Press spoke with passengers on the flight about why they’re going. ‘Unity’ and ‘strength’ “It’s basically us wanting to show unity and our strength as Inuit, in being united,” said Makivvik vice-president Adamie Delisle Alaku. “We’re bringing a plane full of Inuit to show support and to show unity with our Greenlandic fellow Inuit facing all kinds of threats, especially…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Northwest Angle chief reports no trouble with border crossing

February 5, 2026 114

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source ANIMAKEE WA ZHING — To visit…

Read more
National News

Dangerous person alert issued in Manitoba after woman abducted from home

February 5, 2026 166

Mounties have issued a dangerous person alert after a woman was abducted from a First Nation…

Read more