Officer tells fatality inquest he believed he would be hit by stolen vehicle

February 5, 2026 157 views

By Brittany Hobson A Winnipeg officer who was on the scene of a fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old First Nations girl says he thought his life was in danger. Const. Serge Sylvestre told an inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson that he was standing near the stolen Jeep she was driving when his partner fired the first shot. Sylvestre says he tried to apprehend the driver, but feared he would be hit when the vehicle started moving backward in his direction. Eishia was killed in 2020 after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a liquor store robbery and police chase. The inquest is to look at whether systemic racism played a role in the death and whether the use of force was appropriate. Inquests don’t assign…

