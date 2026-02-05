National News
BC commits $3.3M in funding for flood mitigation planning in the Sumas Prairie

February 5, 2026 165 views

By Robyn Bell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current After back-to-back flood events in December and January, the province is putting some financial backing toward flood mitigation in the Sumas Prairie. “December’s flooding in the Sumas region was a vivid reminder that this critical national economic and transportation corridor is highly prone to water surges during periods of heavy rainfall,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. The province is putting $3.3 million toward the Sumas River Watershed Flood Mitigation Planning Initiative, which was created in 2021 after disastrous floods hit the region. The initiative is made up of the Semá:th, Máthxwi and Leq’á:mel First Nations, the City of Abbotsford, the City of Chilliwack, and the province. The initiative was told of the funding in December,…

