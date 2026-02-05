National News
Historic Indigenous Investment Adds Momentum to Edmonton Downtown Development

February 5, 2026 155 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News (ANNews) – Northern Ontario’s Wiikwemkong First Nation has made a landmark investment in Edmonton’s Ice District, purchasing the site of the cancelled Canadian Western Bank tower for $65.25 million. Located at 10308 103 St NW, the site is currently home to Connect Centre, a two-storey commercial complex completed in 2022 and anchored by Loblaws CityMarket, with tenants including CIBC, National Bank, and the Edmonton Oilers Official Team Store. A 16-storey office tower, originally planned for the site, was cancelled after Canadian Western Bank opted to relocate to Manulife Place. The Nation’s purchase marks the first time Wiikwemkong First Nation has invested outside its traditional territory in Ontario. Edmonton’s downtown has faced challenges in recent years, including higher office vacancy rates,…

