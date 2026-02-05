Cree Nation of Mistissini reels from a double-murder last week

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Cree Nation of Mistissini is reeling after a shooting last week that left two people dead. Michael Petawabano, Chief of the Cree Nation of Mistissini, offering his condolences and support to the victims’ families in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “Our hearts are heavy with grief for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy,” Petawabano said. The community was placed under lockdown at approximately 6:40 a.m. last Thursday. Schools and community buildings were closed and all non-emergency travel was restricted. The lockdown was initiated after reports that two individuals had been killed the previous evening at around 9 p.m. Authorities later identified the victims as 30-year-old Bedabin Neeposh and 29-year-old Daniel Benac. The lockdown was lifted later…



