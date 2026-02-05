Haldimand County OPP investigate rifle theft

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a firearm stolen from a vehicle parked at a residential property in Haldimand County. OPP received a report of a firearm being stolen overnight from a Haldibrook Road address Wednesday February 4, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m.,. The investigation determined that unknown individuals attended the property and entered a parked motor vehicle, removing a long gun. The stolen firearm is described to be a bolt action rifle. Video surveillance revealed two subjects were involved and investigators are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may leave an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward…



