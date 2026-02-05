Dangerous person alert issued in Manitoba after woman abducted from home

Mounties have issued a dangerous person alert after a woman was abducted from a First Nation in northern Manitoba. Officers are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Paupanekis, alleging he fled with the woman after another person was attacked with a hammer in a home on Pimicikamak Cree Nation RCMP say Paupanekis was armed with a knife and that they believe 20-year-old Raeanne Thomas is in immediate danger. The alert lit up cellphones across the province. Multiple police units, along with police dogs, are searching the area. RCMP are asking the public for information and say the suspect shouldn’t be approached as he’s considered armed and dangerous. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026. …



