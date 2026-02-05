National News
Northwest Angle chief reports no trouble with border crossing

February 5, 2026

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source ANIMAKEE WA ZHING — To visit friends and relatives in Minnesota, members of one First Nation must cross the Canada-U.S. border three times. Chief Linda McVicar says her members haven’t had any trouble making the trip — so far. The Animakee Wa Zhing 37 chief told Newswatch the triple border crossing is a routine matter for the 60 or so people living on Windigo Islands, one of the First Nation’s two reserves. They commonly go to Minnesota to shop and see friends and family, she said. Windigo Islands lies just outside a small northward jut in the Canada-US. border with Manitoba to the west and Ontario to the north and east. The least inconvenient way to leave is over water…

