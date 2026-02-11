Local News
Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke reminds Prime Minister Carney: Canada would not exist without Indigenous allies

February 11, 2026 348 views
“Death of General Brock at the Battle of Queenston Heights” by John David Kelly. Brock fought alongside the Six Nation Warriors, which consisted of the Mohawk, Seneca, Delaware, Oneida, Cayuga, Onondaga and Tutelo Nations, against Americans. [Wikimedia]

By Lynda Powless Editor While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney may think Canada thrives because of its French and British society, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke doesn’t agree. The council has sent a letter to the Prime Minister reminding him, the country was not built by the French and English alone, but exists because of First Nation Allies. Prime Minister Carney‘s remarks came during a Jan. 22 Building Canada together speech he made in response to remarks made by President Donald Trump. The letter reminds Prime Minister Carney of the importance the Mohawk played in Canada’s history. The letter from the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke reads: “Wa’tkwanonhwerá:ton Prime Minister Carney, In your speech of January 22, 2026 on the theme of Building Canada Together, which you delivered on the Plains…

