Editorial
ticker

Did she really say that!

February 11, 2026 199 views
Editorial

Only in the U.S.A. can a singer turn a humanitarian issue into a case of it’s all about me. During last week’s Grammy Awards American singer Billie Eilish told the world “No one is illegal on stolen land.” The singer made the comment after accepting her Song of the Year win at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Feb., 1. She gave her thanks, declared she didn’t know what to say and out popped… “No one is illegal on stolen land.” The remark was meant to show support to the newly arrived immigrants being targeted by Trump’s ICE team. Not, you know Native Americans who have been there since well, time immemorial or to support any Indigenous rights movement, people or issues. Or to draw attention to her $3…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Old Lady Wellington Hospital on Six Nations was closed in the 1960s. (Historical Photo Records)
Local News

Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse

February 11, 2026 213

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of…

Read more
Local News

Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations

February 11, 2026 197

A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six…

Read more