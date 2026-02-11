Did she really say that!

Only in the U.S.A. can a singer turn a humanitarian issue into a case of it’s all about me. During last week’s Grammy Awards American singer Billie Eilish told the world “No one is illegal on stolen land.” The singer made the comment after accepting her Song of the Year win at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Feb., 1. She gave her thanks, declared she didn’t know what to say and out popped… “No one is illegal on stolen land.” The remark was meant to show support to the newly arrived immigrants being targeted by Trump’s ICE team. Not, you know Native Americans who have been there since well, time immemorial or to support any Indigenous rights movement, people or issues. Or to draw attention to her $3…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice