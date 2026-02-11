Today in History

February 9 In 2020, following consultations with Inuit leaders and people in the Northwest Territories, the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos made the decision to keep their team name. They later changed their minds, announcing on July 21st 2020 that the name would be discontinued, saying that views regarding the team name are “shifting.’’ The names “Edmonton Football Team’’ and “EE Football Team’’ were adopted while the organization began the process of establishing a new name. (The team officially became the Edmonton Elks in June 2021.) In 2018, a jury in Battleford, Sask., found farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie, 22, a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation, who died on Stanley’s farm near Biggar in August 2016. The verdict sparked rallies…
