Double murder, suicide in western Quebec First Nation, provincial police say

Quebec provincial police say a father fatally shot his two children before taking his own life in a First Nation community in the province’s western region. Provincial police say local officers in the community of Kitigan Zibi were called to a home around 2:15 a.m. where they found the three people. Sgt. Nancy Fournier says a firearm was used by the father, who was 41-years-old and the two children were aged 10 and 12. Local police say the victims are all members of Kitigan Zibi, an Algonquin First Nation community northwest of Ottawa. Earlier, provincial police said one of the three was declared dead at the scene and the other two were taken to hospital where their deaths were confirmed. Quebec Premier François Legault, Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière and…



