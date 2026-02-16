Inquest continues into Winnipeg police shooting death of Eishia Hudson, 16

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, IndigiNews Eishia Hudson, a 16-year-old member of Berens River First Nation in ‘Manitoba,’ was fatally shot by a Winnipeg police officer in 2020. Holding up an eagle feather, the father of Eishia Hudson — a teenage girl killed by Winnipeg police officers six years ago — remembered his daughter as “loved beyond words, missed beyond measure.” William Hudson, the late teen’s father, gave an emotional opening statement earlier this month at the start of an inquest into the circumstances of her 2020 shooting. The inquest launched with ceremonial protocols and drumming. Hudson spoke of his daughter’s impact, pausing at times to compose himself from emotionally breaking down during his appearance. “The dreams she would’ve chased in her life, she deserved to live,” he…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice