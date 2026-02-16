National News
Inuit women’s organization names new president and CEO but won’t reveal selection process

February 16, 2026

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News National Inuit women’s organization Pauktuutit has named its new president and CEO, three months after ousting its previous leader. Nancy Etok took over as president and CEO of Pauktuutit, as announced in a Jan. 29 Facebook post from the organization, where she was photographed greeting Government of Nunavut ministers in Ottawa. Pauktuutit refused to elaborate on how Etok was chosen as president and CEO, and wouldn’t disclose how long her term will last at the non-profit. “Internal staffing and human resources matters are confidential, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment publicly,” stated Catherine Whittaker, a communications manager for Pauktuutit. On Etok’s LinkedIn profile, she lists her current position as “interim president.” Etok was chair of Pauktuutit’s board…

