Nunavut charity for babies and moms shutting down after 10 years

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Iqaluit-based charity One Plane Away is shutting down after 10 years of delivering essentials and gifts to Nunavummiut mothers and children. One Plane Away has delivered 1,690 care boxes to Nunavummiut babies in all of the territory’s communities since 2015. The charity said on Jan. 25 that losing its most significant source of funding was behind the decision to end its operations. But the One Plane Away board members told Nunavut News via email that there were other factors involved in their closing. “While our closing announcement referenced the loss of a major funder, in reality, there are other significant factors that led us to this decision,” the board members stated without identifying themselves by name. “For a number of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice