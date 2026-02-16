Building a visitor centre in Clyde River could attract cruise ships, says hamlet employee

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Joshua Akavak, acting economic development officer for Clyde River, said he sees cruise ships as an economic opportunity for the community. Clyde River has struggled to build infrastructure, Akavak said, and cruise ship passengers could bring in much-needed money. Nunavut Arctic College’s Piqqusilirivvik Inuit Cultural Learning Facility could become a tourist destination in Clyde River, he suggested, but the community still needs a visitor centre to attract cruise ships. “There’s a cultural school there… but to have a visitors centre, even though it’s season seasonal, I think it’s got a very big potential for certain times of the year, for people to be working during that time,” Akavak said. Akavak has lived in Clyde River since 2009, and he hasn’t…



