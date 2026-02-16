National News
Committee endorses declaring ‘humanitarian crisis’ on homelessness

February 16, 2026 71 views

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – “This city cannot do this work alone,” Mayor Ken Boshcoff told the quality of life standing committee on Tuesday. The committee unanimously endorsed administration’s recommendation to declare a humanitarian crisis on homelessness in Thunder Bay. The recommendation will go to city council in March. “I look forward to working with Indigenous partners, service providers and other orders of government on concrete collaborative actions for our community and our neighbouring region. We are moving forward, and our action will reflect our sincere response,” Boshcoff said. Boshcoff met with Chief Michele Solomon of Anemki Wajiw (Fort William First Nation) and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler to discuss the loss of life in the city’s homeless population after Solomon and…

