No outreach from N.S. minister of addictions, mental health to First Nation in crisis

February 16, 2026 69 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Nova Scotia’s minister for addictions and mental health says he has not reached out to the First Nation community that announced this week it would declare a state of emergency over a crisis of illicit drugs and addiction. Brian Comer told reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday his department does everything it can to support folks living with addiction and mental health issues, but said he’s not had direct contact with Sipekne’katik First Nation. “There has not been a reach-out to us directly, although that door is always open for further conversations,” he said. Comer said the province funds three clinical therapists who offer care to Mi’kmaq communities in the northern health zone, which covers Sipekne’katik First Nation, and recently opened a recovery centre in Truro, N.S.,…

