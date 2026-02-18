National News
ticker

B.C. First Nation says there may never be ‘full consensus’ on potential burial site

February 18, 2026 89 views

The British Columbia First Nation that announced the discovery of 215 potential unmarked graves at a former residential school in 2021, catapulting the issue into public discourse, says there may never be consensus on what to do with the site. A statement from the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says possible future outcomes for the Kamloops Indian Residential School property include excavation or preserving its orchard as a sacred site, “a place of memory and healing.” The nation says its investigation is ongoing, with the findings so far pointing to several areas of focus, with “signatures that resemble burials” identified in some, and other areas ruled out as burial sites. Tuesday’s statement says more than 500 children from 38 Indigenous nations living in 119 B.C. communities attended the institution at…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As B.C. stokes its economic engine, Eby says reconciliation law is in the way

February 18, 2026 64

By Shannon Waters The B.C. government has big plans to tackle the $13.3-billion deficit racked up…

Read more
National News

Hitacu teachers’ conference explores healing from trauma by connecting to language, culture and traditional foods

February 18, 2026 97

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Hitacu, B.C. – Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government’s education department held…

Read more