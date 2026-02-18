B.C. First Nation says there may never be ‘full consensus’ on potential burial site

The British Columbia First Nation that announced the discovery of 215 potential unmarked graves at a former residential school in 2021, catapulting the issue into public discourse, says there may never be consensus on what to do with the site. A statement from the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says possible future outcomes for the Kamloops Indian Residential School property include excavation or preserving its orchard as a sacred site, “a place of memory and healing.” The nation says its investigation is ongoing, with the findings so far pointing to several areas of focus, with “signatures that resemble burials” identified in some, and other areas ruled out as burial sites. Tuesday’s statement says more than 500 children from 38 Indigenous nations living in 119 B.C. communities attended the institution at…



