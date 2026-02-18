Hitacu teachers’ conference explores healing from trauma by connecting to language, culture and traditional foods

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Hitacu, B.C. – Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government’s education department held an uplifting professional development day on Feb. 13 at the Cixʷatin Centre in Hitacu. Manager of education services Jennifer Touchie said about 90 West Coasters from Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Huu-ay-aht, School District 70 and Pacific Rim Hospice attended the full-day event, which centered around ‘Moving through trauma by connecting to culture, language and traditional foods’. “I was really happy to see SD70 and community participate,” said Touchie. “Maybe this will open up new roads for reconnecting with our children in a different way, and (I was happy) to have teachers be a part of our culture and be a part of our language; that it is open to everybody to learn.” In the morning, Nuu-chah-nulth…



