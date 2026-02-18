Court finds former Blueberry River First Nations chief’s ouster ‘procedurally fair and reasonable’

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BUICK, B.C. — A federal judge has rejected the former Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) chief request for a judicial review, saying her ouster was “procedurally fair and reasonable.” In the 135-page ruling, Madam Justice Cecily Y. Strickland said Judy Desjarlais’ reasons to challenge her removal lacked merit, saying Desjarlais “bears the onus of establishing the removal decision was unreasonable.” One argument Desjarlais had made was that the ouster was politically motivated, but Strickland said Desjarlais “did not establish the concerns raised by the respondent councillors were aimed at personal or political advantage.” Desjarlais was removed from office by four BRFN Councillors – Troy Wolf, Wayne Yahey, Sherry Dominic and Shelley Gauthier – in September 2024, after an independent investigation said Desjarlais…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice