Court finds former Blueberry River First Nations chief’s ouster ‘procedurally fair and reasonable’

February 18, 2026 95 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BUICK, B.C. — A federal judge has rejected the former Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) chief request for a judicial review, saying her ouster was “procedurally fair and reasonable.” In the 135-page ruling, Madam Justice Cecily Y. Strickland said Judy Desjarlais’ reasons to challenge her removal lacked merit, saying Desjarlais “bears the onus of establishing the removal decision was unreasonable.” One argument  Desjarlais had made was that the ouster was politically motivated, but Strickland said Desjarlais “did not establish the concerns raised by the respondent councillors were aimed at personal or political advantage.” Desjarlais was removed from office by four BRFN Councillors – Troy Wolf, Wayne Yahey, Sherry Dominic and Shelley Gauthier – in September 2024, after an independent investigation said Desjarlais…

