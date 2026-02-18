Prophet River First Nation releases dates for 2026 Treaty Days

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — A northeast B.C First Nation’s cultural celebration will return on an earlier date this year. Prophet River First Nation’s (PRFN) Treaty Days have been scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 4th and wrap up on Saturday, June 7th. This was confirmed in a Facebook post on PRFN’s page on January 30th. The post says the event is “a meaningful weekend of culture, connection, celebration and community pride.” PRFN Chief Valerie Askoty told Energeticcity.ca the reason behind the 50th edition taking place in August of last year was due to being “late in getting things together.” “There are so many other events that are happening, so we are trying to get ahead of the game,” said Askoty. “[In 2024]…



