Thunder Bay declares humanitarian crisis on homelessness

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – “We do shoulder a large burden,” Coun. Andrew Foulds told city council on Tuesday. Council voted 10-1 in favour of declaring a humanitarian crisis on homelessness in the city. Coun. Albert Aiello was the only council member to oppose the declaration, saying it could potentially cost the city more money in homelessness prevention. Couns. Mark Bentz, Trevor Giertuga, Dominic Pasqualino, Michael Zussino, Rajni Agarwal, Shelby Ch’ng, Greg Johnsen, Kristen Oliver, Foulds and Mayor Ken Boshcoff voted in favour. Coun. Brian Hamilton declared a conflict of interest because he has taken on a frontline role addressing homelessness with the city’s HART Hub. Coun. Kasey Etreni was absent from the meeting. The decision comes after Chief Michele Solomon of Anemki Wajiw…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice