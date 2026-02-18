National News
Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p opens as Holy Gathering Space in Calgary

February 18, 2026 86 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Calgary is now home to a Holy Gathering Place for the urban Indigenous population, courtesy of a partnership between the Confluence Historic Site & Parkland and Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC). Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p (pronounced Nah-doh-WAH-bee-doh-gah-nope) had its opening ceremony on Jan. 30, with the unveiling of BOW MOTHER III – “Confluence,” a mural painted by local artist Nicole Wolf that wraps around the gathering place’s exterior. Its name was given by Elder Clement Leather from the Siksika Nation, who consecrated the building at its opening ceremony. Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas provided opening remarks and AFCC board president Gabrielle Weasel Head, Tsapinaaki, was present to answer questions. In an interview with Alberta Native News, AFCC CEO Shane Gauthier gave credit for…

