Six Nations shuts down community’s only library

Six Nations Elected Council shuts down library without notifying board By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has shut down the community’s public library without notifying the community or the library board. The library closed Friday Feb., 13th just five months after SNEC learned the building may suffer structural hazards. No public warnings were issued and the librarian, who had appeared before SNEC to discuss the library anniversary celebrations, the day before the shutdown was imposed, was not told the shutdown was coming. The Six Nations Public Library board was not notified of the shut-down of the 117-year-old library launched by Six Nations Confederacy Chiefs Council (SNCCC). Instead, the librarian found the library doors were locked and hazard tape stretched across the entranceway. The move came after SNEC…



