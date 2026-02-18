Local News
Slider

Six Nations shuts down community’s only library

February 18, 2026 182 views
Six Nations Elected Council shut down the library without notice last week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations Elected Council shuts down library without notifying board By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has shut down the community’s public library without notifying the community or the library board. The library closed Friday Feb., 13th just five months after SNEC learned the building may suffer structural hazards. No public warnings were issued and the librarian, who had appeared before SNEC to discuss the library anniversary celebrations, the day before the shutdown was imposed, was not told the shutdown was coming. The Six Nations Public Library board was not notified of the shut-down of the 117-year-old library launched by Six Nations Confederacy Chiefs Council (SNCCC). Instead, the librarian found the library doors were locked and hazard tape stretched across the entranceway. The move came after SNEC…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As B.C. stokes its economic engine, Eby says reconciliation law is in the way

February 18, 2026 64

By Shannon Waters The B.C. government has big plans to tackle the $13.3-billion deficit racked up…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nation says there may never be ‘full consensus’ on potential burial site

February 18, 2026 90

The British Columbia First Nation that announced the discovery of 215 potential unmarked graves at a…

Read more