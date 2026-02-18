Local News
ticker

8 charged after contraband tobacco facility shut down on Six Nations territory

February 18, 2026 157 views
Six Nations Police and joint OPP forces shut down this massive operation last May. (Photo by Jim Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor Eight people are facing a series of charges in the combined forces police investigation that shut down a massive contraband tobacco operation on Chiefswood Road last May. That operation in May 2025 caused traffic havoc along Chiefswood Road from the village of Ohsweken to Third Line as the police operation got underway. Eight people, including two with Ohsweken addresses, are facing charges in the combined forces police investigation that shut down the massive contraband tobacco operation at Six Nations. The manufacturing facility was being operated by a non-Indigenous criminal network on Six Nations Territory, Six Nations Police said. In total six are facing 48 criminal code, excise act and cannabis act charges. Two are facing weapons-related offences. Charged are: Ethan Kanghu Cho, 26, of Ohsweken has…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As B.C. stokes its economic engine, Eby says reconciliation law is in the way

February 18, 2026 63

By Shannon Waters The B.C. government has big plans to tackle the $13.3-billion deficit racked up…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nation says there may never be ‘full consensus’ on potential burial site

February 18, 2026 89

The British Columbia First Nation that announced the discovery of 215 potential unmarked graves at a…

Read more