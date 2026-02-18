8 charged after contraband tobacco facility shut down on Six Nations territory

By Lynda Powless Editor Eight people are facing a series of charges in the combined forces police investigation that shut down a massive contraband tobacco operation on Chiefswood Road last May. That operation in May 2025 caused traffic havoc along Chiefswood Road from the village of Ohsweken to Third Line as the police operation got underway. Eight people, including two with Ohsweken addresses, are facing charges in the combined forces police investigation that shut down the massive contraband tobacco operation at Six Nations. The manufacturing facility was being operated by a non-Indigenous criminal network on Six Nations Territory, Six Nations Police said. In total six are facing 48 criminal code, excise act and cannabis act charges. Two are facing weapons-related offences. Charged are: Ethan Kanghu Cho, 26, of Ohsweken has…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice