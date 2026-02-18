Local News
National child welfare settlement and proposed lodge raised

February 18, 2026

Six Nations leadership provided updates on a national child welfare settlement, emergency management coordination and major community initiatives, including a sold-out hospice fundraiser and ongoing questions surrounding the Iroquois Lodge rebuild. During Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill update to the community at the Six Nations Elected Council General Council meeting on Feb. 10 she reminded community members that the first claims period for the First Nations Child and Family Services and Jordan’s Principle class action settlement opened March 10, 2025. The settlement applies to First Nations children removed from their homes between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022 by child welfare authorities funded by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). Eligible claimants include members of the “Removed Child Class” and the “Removed Child Family Class,” including parents and grandparents. Those not eligible…

