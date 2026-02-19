Feds put up $50 million for Inuit-led university as part of funding package

By Nick Murray The federal government will provide $50 million to help develop Canada’s first Inuit-led university, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said Thursday. Gull-Masty announced the funding at an event in her home riding in the Nunavik community of Kujjuaq, Que., as part of a broader $228 million funding package for Inuit communities. As first reported by CBC News, the package includes $115 million to renew funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative for one year. The Inuit Child First Initiative provides access to health and social services otherwise unavailable in Inuit communities. Its funding was going to expire at the end of March. Advocates last year called on the government to continue funding the program, saying the loss would undermine health outcomes for Inuit families. Ottawa is also…
