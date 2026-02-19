National News
ticker

Feds put up $50 million for Inuit-led university as part of funding package

February 19, 2026 256 views

By Nick Murray The federal government will provide $50 million to help develop Canada’s first Inuit-led university, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said Thursday. Gull-Masty announced the funding at an event in her home riding in the Nunavik community of Kujjuaq, Que., as part of a broader $228 million funding package for Inuit communities. As first reported by CBC News, the package includes $115 million to renew funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative for one year. The Inuit Child First Initiative provides access to health and social services otherwise unavailable in Inuit communities. Its funding was going to expire at the end of March. Advocates last year called on the government to continue funding the program, saying the loss would undermine health outcomes for Inuit families. Ottawa is also…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police seeking help locating Dakota

February 19, 2026 298

Brantford Police Service are seeking help in locating Dakota BRANTFORD, ONT-The public’s assistance is being sought…

Read more
National News

Change needed in how police oversight body communicates: Grand Chief

February 19, 2026 254

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com WAPEKEKA — “They should have been there.” Nishnawbe…

Read more