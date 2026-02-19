Brantford Police seeking help locating Dakota

Brantford Police Service are seeking help in locating Dakota BRANTFORD, ONT-The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Feb., 11, 2026. Brantford Police Service (BPS) are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 27-year-old Dakota reported missing February 11, 2026 . He is described as male, with a slim build, and short, dark brown hair. He was last seen at a residence located on Dundas Street near North Park Street in Brantford, on January 31, 2026. He was wearing a black jumpsuit and white Nike shoes.According to the BPS he may have travelled to the St. Catherines area. The BPS said in a statement Feb., 19, 2026, they would like to verify Dakota’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who…



