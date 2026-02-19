Change needed in how police oversight body communicates: Grand Chief

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com WAPEKEKA — “They should have been there.” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler didn’t hesitate when asked how the province’s Special Investigations Unit should have first released its findings on the police’s killing of Tyresse Roundsky in Wapekeka. “Simple as that,” Fiddler continued. “Once they had the report, they should have made arrangements to go up to the community and sit with the family and the leadership and go through the whole report right there.” “In their home, in their office, in their community — not through social media.” Fiddler recently sent a letter to SIU director Joseph Martino and Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey about how the province’s police watchdog communicated its findings that an OPP officer would face no…



